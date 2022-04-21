ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €960.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €960.00 ($1,032.26) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($827.96) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($736.56) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($908.60) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €766.38 ($824.07).

