ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New €960.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $875.00.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML traded down $15.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $618.59. 53,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,366. The company has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ASML will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,373,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 50.5% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2,275.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in ASML by 12.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.