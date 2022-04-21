ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS.

ASML opened at $633.91 on Thursday. ASML has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $639.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $722.31. The company has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ASML by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ASML by 2,307.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

