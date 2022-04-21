Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2022 guidance at $-2.070-$-1.950 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $869.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

