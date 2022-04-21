AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.52 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMK stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $29.54.

AMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 561.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

