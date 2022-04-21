Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AIZ opened at $193.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72. Assurant has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.74.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,052.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 42,527 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

