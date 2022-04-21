AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Increased to £111 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from £102 ($132.71) to £111 ($144.42) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.39. 629,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

