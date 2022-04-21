ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.72.

TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.83. The company had a trading volume of 69,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,224. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.03. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

