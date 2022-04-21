ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 558,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,537. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

