Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,522. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,787,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,044,000 after buying an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

