Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/20/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

4/8/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

