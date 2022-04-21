AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE T traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,213,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

