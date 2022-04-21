AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC opened at $24.77 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $800.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About AudioCodes (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.