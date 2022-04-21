AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,046 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,087 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

