Avantor (AVTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 782.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 81,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.