Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

AVNW stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $364.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

