Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $860.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $279,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,106,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 102.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

