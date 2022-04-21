AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVDX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.30.

AVDX stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 8.90. 1,235,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of 8.84.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

