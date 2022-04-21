Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
AVNT opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68. Avient has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avient by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,885,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,952,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
