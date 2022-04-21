Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $319.42 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.48.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

