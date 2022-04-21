Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 55,045 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $295,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,026,748 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 21st, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $32,264.54.
Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 427,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,423. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $315.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 25,109.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 454,479 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,810,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
