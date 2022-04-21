AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($31.18) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.62) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.05) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.24 ($32.52).

Get AXA alerts:

CS stock opened at €27.16 ($29.20) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.81. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($29.77).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.