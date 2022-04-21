AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given New €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. AXA has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

