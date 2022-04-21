AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Raised to €28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of AXAHY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. AXA has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

AXA Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.