AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Raised to €28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of AXAHY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. AXA has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

