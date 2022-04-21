Axos Financial (AX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

