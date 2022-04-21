Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
