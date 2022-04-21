Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

