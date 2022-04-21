Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.