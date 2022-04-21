AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 119,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,611. The stock has a market cap of $271.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.12. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AXT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in AXT by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.