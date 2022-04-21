B. Riley Comments on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

