B. Riley Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $55.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 981,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,040,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

