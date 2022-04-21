Baader Bank Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($102.15) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.17 ($93.73).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €81.06 ($87.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.55. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a 1-year high of €116.15 ($124.89). The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.52.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.