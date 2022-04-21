Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s Q1 performance benefited record order rates, driven by robust demand and accelerated adoption of innovative digital water technologies, particularly ORION Cellular endpoints and BEACON digital platform. A healthy demand environment and recovering market trends post the pandemic are driving the company’s backlog. It is focused on investing in digital solutions that operationalize real-time data into actionable insights. Despite a challenging price environment, the company’s temporary cost-saving initiatives and value-based pricing led to an enhanced spending leverage. Strong balance sheet bodes well for its growth and capital allocation strategy. However, inflationary pressure along with production volatility caused by global supply chain disruptions affected quarterly margins and sales of flow instrumentation products.”

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

BMI stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,952. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.