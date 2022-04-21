Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.