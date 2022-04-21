Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.