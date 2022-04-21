Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

BMA opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

