Bancorp (TBBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TBBK opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.31. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Bancorp (Get Rating)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancorp (TBBK)
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.