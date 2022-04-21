Bancorp (TBBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBBK opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.31. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bancorp by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $376,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

