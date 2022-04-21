Bango’s (BGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON BGO opened at GBX 182.14 ($2.37) on Wednesday. Bango has a 1 year low of GBX 173 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 234 ($3.04). The firm has a market cap of £138.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.51.

Get Bango alerts:

Bango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.