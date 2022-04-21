Bank First Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

BFC stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. Bank First has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $558.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

