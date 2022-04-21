Bank First Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Bank First has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Bank First alerts:

BFC opened at $73.60 on Thursday. Bank First has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Bank First had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.28%. On average, analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank First by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank First by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.