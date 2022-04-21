Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Bank First alerts:

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. Bank First has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $73.98.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Bank First had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank First by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank First by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.