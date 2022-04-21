Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Issues Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Shares of BANR opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banner by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 57.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

