Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.
BANR opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Banner (Get Rating)
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
