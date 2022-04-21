Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BARC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

