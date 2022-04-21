Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.61% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.18) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.90.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.