Barclays Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $29.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.