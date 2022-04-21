Barclays Boosts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $62.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,362,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,698,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 675,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.