Barclays Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $49.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

