Barclays Boosts Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $6.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE:AUY opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 151,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,899 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.