Barclays Cuts Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €138.80

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €145.70 ($156.67) to €138.80 ($149.25) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HVRRY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($212.90) to €191.00 ($205.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($198.92) to €188.00 ($202.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($225.81) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($216.13) to €179.00 ($192.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.63.
OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87.
About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
