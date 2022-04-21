Barclays Cuts Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €138.80

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €145.70 ($156.67) to €138.80 ($149.25) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HVRRY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($212.90) to €191.00 ($205.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($198.92) to €188.00 ($202.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($225.81) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($216.13) to €179.00 ($192.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

