Barclays Downgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to Equal Weight

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

SMG stock opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $247.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

